Kobe Bryant Backs Up The Game’s Claim That “The Documentary” Inspired His Legendary 81-Point Game

The NBA Playoffs are hitting a fever-pitch with the Conference Finals getting underway tomorrow and to commemorate The Game brought up a story involving Los Angeles Laker great, Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday (May 12), the Compton rapper shared on Instagram that his 2005 debut album The Documentary played a part in Kobe Bryant’s 81-point explosion against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006. “The Documentary had been out a kool minute on this day. When he seen me, he walked over…. thanked me for the motivation & told me the whole album was all he listened to before games,” The Game recalls in his post. “That set the tone for Doctor’s Advocate & I’ll forever be grateful for his contribution to the city. #GameFacts”

However, fans were really skeptical about the validity of Game’s tale throughout the day. When a Twitter user asked Kobe himself if this story holds any weight, the five-time NBA champion confirmed it, to the shock of many.

