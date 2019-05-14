Papoose ft. Remy Ma “CC,” Plies “1 Of U” & More | Daily Visuals

As crazy in love as Papoose and Remy Ma have been and currently are we’re surprised that the two MC’s don’t have a gang of collaborations or even an album together a la Jay and Bey, but we guess it just makes it more special for fans when they do come through with a duet.

Today the couple known for their Black Love finally appear together for their new visual to “CC” in which the happily married couple stunt hard in various whips with heavy chains and ice. Please, more of this.

Plies meanwhile gets dipped in a flashy suit to serenade his would-be ride or die Rapunzel in his clip to “1 Of U.” Don’t try to climb that hair, b. We’re pretty sure it’s a weave.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tobi Lou, Rufus a.k.a. Bizzare from D-12, and more.

PAPOOSE FT. REMY MA – “CC”

PLIES – “1 OF U”

TOBI LOU – “JUST KEEP GOIN’”

RUFUS – “DAB (GET HIGH)”

HOUDINI – “IN MY ZONE”

CUPCAKKE – “OLD TOWN H*E”

FLYING LOTUS FT. ANDERSON .PAAK – “MORE”

600BREEZY – “FEDS WATCH”

CODY BLUE BLACK – “DRIP OFF”

