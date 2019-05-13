NBA’s Josh Jackson Arrested For Dumbest Reason You Can Imagine At Rolling Loud Miami, Allegedly

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson got arrested this weekend. The NBA player got pinched, allegedly, for trying to repeatedly get into the VIP section at Rolling Loud Miami despite not having the proper credentials.

Seriously.

Reports Arizona Sports:

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested in Miami Gardens, Fla., and charged with resisting arrest and escape while attending the Rolling Loud music festival over the weekend.

Miami-Dade County police records show that Joshua O’Neal Jackson, born Feb. 10, 1997, was arrested on a felony charge of escape with a misdemeanor for resisting an officer’s arrest without violence. Jackson posted a $1,000 bond on Saturday.

Reportedly, Jackson tried to run off on the cops while handcuffed. He is due back in court on June 10.

Yes, there is a mugshot.

Son! No pun intended.

SLATER SCOOP: Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens. Jackson tried to enter VIP area many times without proper pass, source says. After cops handcuffed him, he ran away. He's charged with escape and resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/Km8vVNrKQe — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 13, 2019

