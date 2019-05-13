Queen Naija Responds To Tummy Tuck, Brazilian Butt Lift Backlash [Video]

After giving birth to her second son, up-and-coming singer-songwriter Queen Naija decided to have plastic surgery. Vlogging about her tummy tuck and brazilian butt lift, she said she’s “really happy” with the results – but many of her fans aren’t on board.

“I’m really really happy about the results,” Queen explained. “I basically got a tummy tuck and I got my hernia repaired around my belly navel, it would puff out because of my loose skin. I had really really bad fibrosis from the smart lipo I got two years ago.”

“I’m just really really happy. I feel more confident with my body and being a mom with two kids and having two c-sections and all the stuff going on with myself, I’m really happy,” she said, adding “I will not be getting any more surgery. I won’t turn into one of those girls who gets lip fat added and all this stuff. I’m not touching my face. As y’all know I got eye fillers and I’m never doing that again.”

But when news that she had plastic surgery went viral, Queen faced criticism for going that route. Well, now she has responded in kind.

“Now if I would have kept it a secret like a lot of other women who’ve had surgery… everyone would have [been] saying ‘liar, did you get your surgery, why you hiding it?’ Lol I tell the truth & it’s still an issue. Hilarious. Imma take my new booty and hide in a ditch,” she wrote on The Shade Room’s post.

She also addressed the issue in another Youtube clip that you can watch below.

See Queen’s new curves up top and let us know if she gets a doggie biscuit for keeping it a buck.

