Beauty Blogger Shalom Blac Opens Up About Childhood Burns & Inspiring Others Through St. Jude’s ‘Inspired Questions’ Video Series

Inspiration can come from anywhere. Whether it be from a role model, a close friend, or even from someone you’ve never met, if you’re open minded enough, you’ll find yourself feeling inspired by anyone. Shalom Blac is not only inspirational herself, but she’s someone who’s able to find inspiration in anything she does.

The Nigeria born beauty blogger was accidentally burned when she was just 9 years old, leaving severe injuries on her head, face and neck, changing her outer appearance forever. The damage, however, wasn’t just physical as she also suffered emotional abuse from bullying and harassment at her middle school. It wasn’t until a few years later that Shalom was able to find inspiration within herself. “I wanted to stop feeling sorry for myself,” she told CNN last year. “And I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me. I wanted to be happy.” In her search for happiness, she found joy from watching makeup tutorials on YouTube and felt inspired enough to start her own channel. She wanted to use her platform to feel better about her looks while also inspiring fans to feel the same.

Fast forward to the present day where Shalom Blac is now a successful beauty blogger with over 1 million YouTube subscribers. Through her makeup tutorials and inspirational video content, she’s become the epitome of self-confidence as she uses her journey to inspire fans to love themselves with and without makeup.

Shalom recently spent the day at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital where, after giving a makeover to a patient, she sat down with “St. Jude Inspire” and opened up about her life, the importance of loving and accepting yourself and why it’s important to “always be your own kind of beautiful”. The interview was captured through a round of rapid fire questions for their “Inspired Questions” video series and is meant to bring forth inspiration to all who watch it.

Watch Shalom Blac’s “Inspired Questions,” here.

RELATED STORIES:

Get Some On Trend Fashion Inspo From Beautycon NY 2019

5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You Ready For Spring

Get Some On Trend Fashion Inspo From Beautycon NY 2019 16 photos Launch gallery Get Some On Trend Fashion Inspo From Beautycon NY 2019 1. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 6 of 16 7. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 7 of 16 8. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 8 of 16 9. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 9 of 16 10. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 10 of 16 11. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 11 of 16 12. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 12 of 16 13. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 13 of 16 14. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 14 of 16 15. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 15 of 16 16. BEAUTYCON NY 2019 Source:iONE Women's Division 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Get Some On Trend Fashion Inspo From Beautycon NY 2019 Get Some On Trend Fashion Inspo From Beautycon NY 2019 Beautycon NY 2019 kicked off on Saturday, celebrating their 5th year anniversary. Moj Mahdara, Founder of Beautycon was on deck at the Dove booth, during their public unveiling of Project #ShowUs to discuss the importance of diversity at Beautycon and the industry. Beautycon is an annual festival that unites beauty lovers and brands together for two days of beauty, panels, and your favorite celebs and YouTubers all under one roof aka the Javitz Center. You can get makeup and beauty inspo for the rest of the year from Beautycon 2019, but they also have some serious fashion that show up too! Click through our gallery to see the lewks that were on deck at Beautycon NY 2019!

Beauty Blogger Shalom Blac Opens Up About Childhood Burns & Inspiring Others Through St. Jude’s ‘Inspired Questions’ Video Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com