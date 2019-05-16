What’s The Proper “Ghosting” Etiquette?

Chey Parker and DJ Money brought up a story from the washington post of a woman who was ghosted which means someone you are speaking to via text or social media who just stops all communication with you out of no where. This woman wasn’t ghosted by just one guy, not just two guys but lots and lots of guys.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2019/04/10/daters-have-you-been-cloaked-its-newest-term-particular-dating-app-annoyance/?utm_term=.c208aedcd37b

So we wanted to ask our listeners what they would do if you ran into the person that ghosted you or someone you ghosted? How would you act? A few of our listeners have been in this situation and gave some pointers…

