The Internet Thinks This Is The Mother Of Trey Songz Beautiful Baby Boy

Many of #TreysAngels found themselves in a frenzy yesterday when Trey Songz posted a mysterious baby foot….

With no direct caption, Trey Angel’s from all over searched for clues all over social media to find out if the child was his or the newest family member. Hours later we finally got the answer we were looking, Mr. Steal Yo Girl announced the arrival of his beautiful baby boy, Noah!

HE IS SO ADORABLE!

But who’s his baby mother?

According to @TheGossipTwins [below, swipe]

The young lady’s name is Carol who resides in New York. This seems to be the only site reporting this at this time. Nothing has been confirmed. Beautiful girl.

Don’t worry, the Federal Bae Investigators are ON IT!

(Even though it’s absolutely NONE of our business 🤣)

Congratulations to the two on a beautiful, healthy baby boy!

