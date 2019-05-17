Report Reveals Johns Hopkins Hospital is Suing Patients Over Unpaid Medical Bills

Johns Hopkins Hospital is looking to collect money its owed. According to the Baltimore Sun, a large portion of the lawsuits target residents of low-income neighborhoods around the hospital’s East Baltimore campus.

Hopkins has been pursing this type of litigation since 2009. But, they’re not the only ones.

In 2008 dozens of Maryland hospitals filed lawsuits over unpaid bills between 2003 and 2008 and won at least $100 million. It found that the hospitals pursued the lawsuits even as they charged other patients higher rates to cover costs of uninsured or low-income patients.

