Did The Internet Find Trey Songz Baby Mama?

The world went wild when R&B singer Trey Songz revealed he has a baby. Trey introduced us to his baby boy Noah on Social media. First with a picture teasing us with a picture of his sons feet.

Then he shared the cutest baby picture Noah and were in love!

Now the question has been….Who’s the mama???? Well the internet did a little research and came up with some pretty good evidence. It looks like the mystery might have been solved thanks to a possible baby registry surfacing. According to the registry, the baby was due on April 18, 2019. While Songz just announced his arrival this week, it’s possible he welcomed his son, Noah, weeks ago. Charo is rumored to have deleted all her social media, so the world will never know unless Trey confirms.

