Rihanna Confirms Her Next Project Will Be a Reggae Album

It’s been more than three years since Rihanna dropped ANTI, an LP that transcended genre and is arguably the best of her career. ANTI was brilliantly produced, brilliantly written and brilliantly performed. It’s nearly flawless with timeless singles like “Work,” “Kiss It Better,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.” ANTI was Rihanna fully realized, and it left fans wanting more.

Three years later, Rih’s Navy is still waiting on the next album, but it appears as if the next project is in the works. In an interview with T Magazine, Bad Gal Riri not only confirmed that the next project is in the works, but that it’s going to have a reggae/dancehall vibe. While there’s no set release date or title for the forthcoming project, she did joke that the album could be titled “R9” because of her fanbase.

“No, so far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” said Rihanna when asked if the next album had a title yet. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

Rihanna also said that the next project won’t have features from Drake or Lady Gaga, but she did say that she’s open to the possibility of working with Gaga in the future. As for Drake, she said that she doesn’t see that happening “anytime soon.”

The interview also takes a long look at the launch of Fenty, the fashion line that she created with LVMH—the holding company that owns and operates more than 70 luxury houses like Dior, Dom Pérignon, Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Hublot and more. Fenty will be the first new house launched in 32 years, and she will be the first Black woman to serve as the CEO of an LVMH house.

