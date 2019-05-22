Virgil Abloh Gives Serena Williams A 1 of 1 Off-White Nike Air Force 1

Last year revered designer Virgil Abloh blessed Serena Williams with a Queen collection of Nike attire for the U.S. Open that quickly became must-haves for sneakerheads everywhere, and now the new age Louis Vuitton don has once again bestowed the legendary tennis star with some custom Off-White Air Force 1’s that would have Indiana Jones going on an adventure to find these grails.

Dipped in “University Blue” with metallic swooshes, Abloh took to his IG stories to let the world witness him take the spiffy pair of AF1’s and personally write “For Serena Only” on the soles of the super-duper exclusive pair. Virgil then displayed how other messages on the sneakers read “‘Virgil’ @2019” and “Air Williams” along with his signature red zip tie which have become synonymous with his highly sought after footwear.

No word yet on whether or not these joints will see a public release but best believe that when they do they’ll probably crash and disrupt the shopping experience on the Nike SNKRS app a la Travis Scott’s drop.

