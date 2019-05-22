Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ & Coca-Cola Team Up For 80’s Inspired Teaser, New Coke Back

We’re only a month and change away from finding out how our favorite pubescent heroes based in Hawkins, Indiana are going about life in the 80’s when Stranger Things premiers on Netflix on July 4.

Looking to further promote the highly anticipated premier, Coca-Cola and Netflix teamed up for retro Coke commercial featuring Eleven and her team of paranormal teenage avengers enjoying adolescent life before things get turned upside down. It’s a really clever marketing campaign for all parties involved.

But Coke is also taking things a step further by not only selling some Stranger Things themed Coke cans and bottles, but also bringing back that good ol’ 80’s “secret” recipe for New Coke that bricked harder than a Shaq freethrow and packaging it in that retro can to give everyone that pre-internet era feel. These new joints are set to go on sale at select retailers this Thursday (May 23).

Well, if Pepsi had the nerve to bring back Crystal Pepsi for no reason whatsoever, why the hell not, right?

Check out the latest Coca-Cola inspired teaser for Stranger Things season 3 below and let us know if you’ll be binge watching it for 4th of July weekend.

