Crips File to Trademark Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’ Slogan

Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death, his slogan, “The Marathon Continues” — or TMC, which was derived from his 2013 album/mixtape of the same name — has taken on a whole new meaning. Fans now use it to keep his memory alive, and if the Crips LLC have their way, it will be used to help push many new projects. On May 16, the L.A. Crips filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reportedly to use the mantra.

According to documents, the organization wants to use the slogan to help with conducting youth sports programs, concert booking, developing educational manuals for others in the field of community organizing, gang prevention, gang intervention. They also want to use it to make radio or television programs, boxing contests, a reality-based television program, and the development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of documentaries and films.

There is also a mention of a documentary titled The Marathon Continues that is reportedly set to drop some time this year on all streaming platforms.

The Blast exclusively reports that despite the popularity of the slogan and Hussle’s known use of it, including naming his clothing brand after it, he surprisingly never trademarked it. In a press release shared after the organization first registered their LLC alongside the Bloods announced “the rebranding of the organizations under the holding companies and a refocused energy on the communities in South L.A.”

There is no word on whether Nipsey’s family is on board with the Crips move to trademark the rapper and philanthropist’s slogan. This news follows Puma’s announcement that it is dropping a new posthumous collection featuring Hussle and YG announcing that a portion of the proceeds from his album 4Real, 4Real will be going to the Neighborhood Nip’s kids.

The marathon indeed continues.

