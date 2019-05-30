The NBA Spoke with Drake About His On-Court Antics During the Eastern Conference Finals

The Toronto Raptors will play in the first ever NBA Finals series in franchise history, and one of the team’s biggest fans and the team’s Brand Ambassador, Drake, is expected to show his face on the sidelines as he has all postseason.

However, Drake may have to pull back on his sideline antics, as the NBA has spoken to him about all of the extra things he’s done this postseason, according to ESPN.

“The NBA spoke to the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference finals about Drake’s activity and presence on the sideline,” a league spokesman reportedly told ESPN.”

Two of the most memorable moments for the Raptors this postseason have involved Drake. In the Philly series, you saw Drake mimicking Joel Embiid’s flying celebration during a huge Raptors win. In the Milwaukee series, Drake was caught taunting Giannis Antetokounmpo and giving Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage.

Last season, Drake was issued a warning from the NBA after a confrontation with Cavs center Kendrick Perkins.

For the most part, everything Drake has been doing on the sidelines has been harmless and an added layer of entertainment. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem like he’s going to pay too much attention to Drake during the Finals.

“I kind of think it’s fun and the NBA kind of embraces the pop culture dynamic of the league and the stars and the celebrities who are out there,” said Kerr earlier this week. “And we got E-40 ready for them too, so we’re in good shape.”

Raptors forward Norman Powell likes that Drake’s presence has gotten into the heads of opposing coaches and players.

“I like having Drake on the sideline,” he said. “He’s a great supporter, and it’s funny how his passion for the team’s really affecting the opponents, having opposing coaches come out […] you can see it’s bothering them.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is in Toronto and will tip off at 9 p.m. EST.

