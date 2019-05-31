Flight Club Announces Sponsorship With Bronny Jr.’s AAU Blue Chips Team

LeBron James Jr. has been in the talk of the sports world lately. Whether it’s been his arrival to Instagram where he amassed over 1 million followers in no time, his incredible or on-court skills and him reportedly joining forces with Dwayne Wade’s son Zaire in high school this fall. Now his AAU Blue Chips team will be sponsored by sneaker consignment shop Flight Club.

Oh, and his squad also has a partnership with high school sports network, Mars Reel who will capture and provide content of the North Coast Blue Chips during their AAU summer season. So we won’t be missing any Bronny highlights and clips of his dad cheering on the second coming of himself as well.

Speaking on the partnership Flight Club which seems like a perfect fit like a fresh a pair of rare grails the consignment shop sells, Mars Reel Founder and CEO Brandon Deyo added:

“Many of the Blue Chips players grew up admiring Flight Club’s iconic brand and loving sneakers. This sponsorship means a lot to them, and we are thrilled to follow the team and capture their love and passion for the sport.”

The partnership will see Bronny and his teammates balling in home and away jerseys designed by sneaker shop as well as duffle bags, hoodies, towels, and sneakers even though honestly LBJ Jr. shouldn’t lack when it comes to basketball sneakers for an apparent reason.

The next generation of the NBA is looking bright, and it looks like LeBron James Jr. is already garnering the excitement his dad also saw when he was destroying teams in high school. The 16-year-old’s future is looking extremely bright, and we are looking forward to what he and his Blue Chips team do on the court this summer.

