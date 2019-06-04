Redskins Offensive Lineman Trent Williams Missing From Mandatory Camp, Reportedly Wants New Contract

A major face of the Redskins organization is missing from Redskins mandatory mini-camp which opened on Tuesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, Offensive lineman Trent Williams is not at minicamp and wants a new deal. Williams is scheduled to make $11 million for the upcoming 2019 season and has a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

Fellow offensive linemen Trent Brown (Oakland Raiders), Taylor Lewan (Tennessee Titans) and Nate Solder (New York Giants) have all signed deals in access of $15.5 million.

Williams may be fined $88,650 if he misses all three days of minicamp.

#Redskins LT Trent Williams, not spotted in the building this morning, wants a new deal, I’m told. His deal was huge when he signed out, but the market has shifted greatly. https://t.co/12AFhn394d — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2019

Williams has missed 13 games with various injuries.

Source | Ian Rapoport, Pro Football Talk

