Judge Will Decide If Racist Facebook Page Can Be Trial Evidence

Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge will decided today if prosecutors can present evidence that a white man charged with fatally stabbing a black student on the University of Maryland’s campus belonged to a racist Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

Defense attorneys have requested to exclude the evidence of the Facebook page from Sean Urbanski’s trial next month. They argue the Facebook page and material that investigators extracted from their client’s cellphone are “particularly offensive,” inflammatory, irrelevant and inadmissible at trial.

Urbanski is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the May 2017 killing of Bowie State University student Richard Collins III. Collins was visiting friends at the University of Maryland when he was stabbed to death.

Source: CBS Baltimore

