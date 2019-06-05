In Real Life Salute: Kenisha Dennis, Founder of @BlackGirlsCan [Video]

Kenisha Dennis founded Black Girls Can Inc. to help foster the next generation of Black Girl talent within the areas of STEM, Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Arts and Wellness by providing free enrichment programs to middle school and high school girls in the NYC and DMV area. Kenisha is a native of New York and has always taken a significant interest in the betterment and progression of Black Girls by initiating conversations throughout her school, home, and church community. She received her BA from the University of Bridgeport and Masters in Integrated Marketing from Georgetown University. Presently, Kenisha serves as a passionate brand storyteller and Marketing Program Manager at Washington Gas. With less than three years in the nonprofit space, Black Girls Can Inc.’s programming is currently offered in NYC and D.C public schools with plans to increase its local and regional footprint.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: