In Real Life Salute: Kenisha Dennis, Founder of @BlackGirlsCan [Video]

BlackGirlsCanCODE 👩🏽💻👩🏽🏫💁🏽♀️ ⠀⠀ By 2025 we’ll lose more than 5 Million jobs to automation as TECH progresses😳👩🏽🏫↗️👩🏽💻. The NEED for STEAM related skills are vital in fostering the next generation of talent. • • In partnership with @Microsoft and @smilenaturaltoothpaste Black Girls Can Inc. is doing it’s part to help close the drastic gap that exists within STEM related fields. 🙏🏾💁🏽♀️✊🏾⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ • • Our Black Girls Can Leadership Academy participated in a coding 101 class led by 13-year old @therealjayjayp and her dad @antoine.digital of @unlock.academy . Our girls fell in LOVE and their curiosity brightened up the room. Thank YOU @antoine.digital and @therealJayJay! Your representation means so much to our girls. You let them know they can do Anything! ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ We had the pleasure of hearing from dynamic speakers in tech, philanthropy and digital like @chloetaylortech , Arielle Wiltz of Frog Design, Keith Strickland and @craigtaylorjr of Only Love Foundation. Your words made a difference in the lives of our girls, Thank YOU! ⠀⠀ • • Expose them to possibilities they’ll believe they can do anything! • • Speacial thank you to @smile_brianmays and @keepupwithkendra and @Microsoft for making this day a reality. Work like this directly impacts our communities🙏🏾 • Thank you to @justna_ and @angelayee for sponsoring our swag bag goodies. 👩🏽💻💁🏽♀️👜⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ As always, thank you to our supporters and donors. To learn more, click the link in our bio. ⠀⠀ #girlscode #blackgirlscode #coding #stem #steam #egineer #microsoft #science #tech #blackgirls #excellence
Kenisha Dennis founded Black Girls Can Inc. to help foster the next generation of Black Girl talent within the areas of STEM, Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Arts and Wellness by providing free enrichment programs to middle school and high school girls in the NYC and DMV area. Kenisha is a native of New York and has always taken a significant interest in the betterment and progression of Black Girls by initiating conversations throughout her school, home, and church community. She received her BA from the University of Bridgeport and Masters in Integrated Marketing from Georgetown University. Presently, Kenisha serves as a passionate brand storyteller and Marketing Program Manager at Washington Gas. With less than three years in the nonprofit space, Black Girls Can Inc.’s programming is currently offered in NYC and D.C public schools with plans to increase its local and regional footprint.