Councilman Kenyan McDuffie Wants To Make Go-Go The Official Music Of D.C.

Ward 5 Councilman Kenyan McDuffie introduced the Go-Go Official Music of the District of Columbia Designation Act of 2019 on Tuesday. Yes, you read that correctly. McDuffie wants to make Go-Go the official music of the District.

“To me and so many other Washingtonians, go-go has become so much more than just a musical genre,” McDuffie said while introducing the Bill. This would be more than hearing popular genre all across D.C.

The bill proposes that a program would be created to support and promote Go-Go and achieve historic documents.

McDuffie posted this statement on his official website:

“To me, and so many other native Washingtonians, Go-Go music has become so much more than just a musical genre. It is the very fabric of the city’s cultural and artistic expression,” McDuffie said, “Designating Go-Go the official music of the city signals to those who have been here and to those who continue to move here, that this music represents the lived experiences of native Washingtonians. It codifies into law that Go-Go will never be muted in the District of Columbia.”

