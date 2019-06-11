Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Just Thanos Snapped Meghan McCain Into Silence During Latest Fit On “The View”

The View hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar have battled it out multiple times as they sit perched on the stools around a roundtable on the popular daytime talk show.

But it now looks like Whoopi Goldberg and McCain have butted heads, as the two got into a testy exchange during the hot topic subject of abortion on Monday and the different political stances of the 2020 presidential candidates.

Goldberg opened the segment discussing the recent onslaught of anti-abortion legislation which prohibits a woman’s right to choose, in some cases even in the instance of rape, incest or a medical condition.

In the past McCain has voiced her pro-life position, which runs in direct opposition to Goldberg’s more liberal views, along with Behar.

Host Sunny Hostin chimed in saying that her alignment with her religion (Hostin is Catholic) makes her against abortion, but also voiced that allowing abortion only in the instance of a rape conviction makes things even more complicated.

“I think this is something that’s going to have to go up to the Supreme Court,” she said.

Guest host Ana Navarro said it should be about the interest of the victims, even in the most strict states like Alabama.

Goldberg capped the conversation by bringing up the livelihood of organizations like Planned Parenthood, who has also faced severe political persecution.

“So I don’t get to talk? Just wondering if I can say something?” McCain bluntly stated as Goldberg began to transition toward commercial break.

Well, here’s the deal,” Goldberg began. McCain attempted to cut her off but Goldberg stood vigilant. “Hold on! Now you put it out there like that. I let ya’ll talk and I said nothing,” Goldberg said. “We have to go to break, if there’s more to say, if you want to say more then we’ll come back.”

“Fine,” McCain hastily responded. The show then broke out into a commercial break.

According to a recent Daily Online article, Goldberg has supposedly reached a “breaking point” with her colleague McCain. “She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break,” a source told the outlet.

The stress of moderating the heated exchanges between McCain and Behar, is something Goldberg obviously didn’t sign up for and she’s making it known that she’s putting her foot all the way down.

You can watch the exchange below.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

