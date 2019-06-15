BlackMusicMonth: Ari Lennox Gives Her “Shea Butter Playlist”

In honor of Black Music Month, we asked “Shea Butter Baby” singer Ari Lennox what would be in her “Shea Butter” Playlist and it was filled with smooth grooves, hot lyrics, and ratchet activity! Lennox’s list includes:

Missy Elliot Featuring Da Brat “Sock It To Me”

Patrice Rushen “Remind Me”

Mary J. Blige “Everything”

Three Six Mafia “Slob On My Knob”

Trillville “Some Cut”

Check out some of the classic’s on Ari’s Black Music Month Playlist below!

Missy Elliot Featuring Da Brat “Sock It To Me”

Patrice Rushen “Remind Me”

Mary J. Blige “Everything”

Three Six Mafia “Slob On My Knob”

Trillville “Some Cut”

Also Check out: John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music Month Playlist [Listen]

Also Check Out: Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll Make You Proud For Black Music Month & Pride Month

Also On 93.9 WKYS: