Angie’s HOT Topic: Missy Elliot Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!

If you ask Angie Ange who her favorite artists are, the list is very exclusive. Missy Elliott is definitely at the top. Angie shared that Missy’s classic hit Ladies Night Out is where she got her slogan “it must be Angie on the mic”. Angie also remembers remembers buying her cassettes so seeing her honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame was a special moment for her as well.

Her speech brought emotions to the entire morning show crew. Lore’l and Angie were happy to see a woman and more specifically her get this honor, there are only 8 rappers in the HOF. Jordan loved that she is inspiring the next generation and remains so humble even when doesn’t have to. Lizzo, who is a new upcoming rapper, performed to honor Missy and she definitely didn’t disappoint!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: