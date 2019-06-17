You will always know when plus size singer Lizzo is in the room. The confident babe’s EP has been giving us our 2019 summer bangers and she showed up to the 2019 MTV Movie Awards ready to be seen!

Neon green is trending and the star showed up in the bold color. She wore a neon green Christopher John Rogers ruched dress by Ryan Seminara.

The gown featured fun ties and ostrich feathers on the neckline. She paired the look with $1590.00 Gucci Flashtrek sneakers.

She gave us a fun updo with that looked like a ponytail mixed with the 90s banana peel hairstyle, minus the stiffness. She wore bright green makeup and gave us a nude lip. I love this fun hairstyle and makeup combination.

Her makeup was done by Alexx Mayo who frequently works with the curvy babe. He used Makeup Forever Ultra HD Liquid Foundation ($43.00, Sephora.com) for that smooth look. However, it was here eyes that had us mesmorized. Mayo utilized the Huda Beauty Neon Green Palette ($29.00, shophudabeauty.com) for this funky eye look! If you look closely, you see she also has mint green lashes, courtesy of Ardell Lashes.

While I loved her hair and makeup, I think her outfit pairing with the sneakers fell flat. Nevertheless, we love a babe that takes a fashion risk! What are your thoughts? Is she standing out in neon or did this look fail to keep up with the tempo?

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Sports Toplesses Glasses To The ESPYS [POLL]

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The Suit Shorts Trend On Men?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lizzo Pairs A Neon Dress With Sneakers For A Conversation Starting Look We’re Not Sure About [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: