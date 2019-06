Lore’l had a fun show last night on Lip Service Live with their special guest, Trina. Along with sharing sex stories, Trina is also promoting her album and gave Lore’l a listen to one of her songs that airs out some of her exes [watch video]. Also what is your perspective on LaVar Ball comment to Molly Qerim? Lore’l and Angie give their views…

LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview? Jalen Rose gonna bust him up lol pic.twitter.com/HeIB9CFIxH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

Kudos to Molly Querim for the professional way she handled LaVar Ball after his inappropriate comment. Maybe ESPN will have finally learned its lesson about putting him on TV. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 17, 2019

There will be no LaVar Ball on any ESPN platform heading forward — at least as of now. Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said,"We have no plans moving forward." — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 19, 2019

