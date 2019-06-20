Drake Says He’s In “Album Mode” In Latest IG Posts

That Toronto Raptors Championship run seems to really have put a battery in Drake’s back.

After dropping two brand new cuts in celebration of his city’s first NBA title in franchise history, Drizzy took to Instagram and posted a series of pics showcasing himself enjoying life in various capacities with the same caption on each post: “Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere.”

While fans have come to believe the “Album Mode” caption is hinting at Drake being back in the lab and cooking up some blue meth, notice how none of these photos actually have Drizzy in an actual studio. Maybe he just meant this to be a photo album.

Either way Drake is enjoying success on all kinds of levels so whatever he chooses to do next we’re sure it’ll be a winner as the “Drake curse” seems to be officially lifted.

