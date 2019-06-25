The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Don’t Call Nicki Minaj, Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj held a Megatron (the name of her newest single) Q&A with some of her fans yesterday. Questions like; “What inspired you to name the song Megatron?” “When did you shoot the video?” And “Did you touch Chyna coochieron during #QueenRadio?” were asked but of course since her boo Kenny was starred in the music video, there were plenty of questions about him too…

He won’t even say the word “Nicki”. He has called me onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that. I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate. But that was the problem, others r infatuated w/Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective https://t.co/zYshu5P8y7 — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 23, 2019

His guard goes up when y’all r around me acting excited cuz he thinks y’all can hurt me. 😂 but when he hears the stories from some of my fans about how they think I’ve helped them to stay in school & deal w/their identities, etc., he seems rlly moved by it. https://t.co/dnWzDwqklp — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 23, 2019

With anyone in the entertainment industry or who has a job in general. Separation of work life and home life is a key to a healthy relationship. ‘Nicki Minaj’ is her persona but Kenny has always connected with Onika and that’s what makes him different from her past lovers. She’s keeping details to herself which is good so hopefully she has found that love and happiness she’s desired.

