The Lo’ Down with Lore’l: Don’t Call Nicki Minaj, Nicki Minaj!

Nicki Minaj held a Megatron (the name of her newest single) Q&A with some of her fans yesterday. Questions like; “What inspired you to name the song Megatron?” “When did you shoot the video?” And “Did you touch Chyna coochieron during #QueenRadio?” were asked but of course since her boo Kenny was starred in the music video, there were plenty of questions about him too…
With anyone in the entertainment industry or who has a job in general. Separation of work life and home life is a key to a healthy relationship. ‘Nicki Minaj’ is her persona but Kenny has always connected with Onika and that’s what makes him different from her past lovers. She’s keeping details to herself which is good so hopefully she has found that love and happiness she’s desired.