CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Governor Hogan: 2017 Homelessness Sees Drop In Maryland

Leave a comment
Louisville Kentucky skyline seen at night

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that overall homelessness rate in Maryland has been reduced by 9.47%, according to data from the 2019 Point-in-Time Count.

The number of chronically homeless individuals dropped by 14.8 percent and veterans experiencing homelessness declined by 8.58 percent.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source:FoxBaltimore

Governor Hogan: 2017 Homelessness Sees Drop In Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close