New Laws Set in Place July 1 in the DMV

Starting July 1, new laws will be take effect throughout the DMV.

In DC, the minimum wage will increase from $13.25 to $14 an hour and the following year it will raise to $15 So everyone in the District will have a few extra coins in their pocket!

Y’all better get used to paper straws because DC inspectors will start fining restaurants up to $800 for using plastic straws.

We all know how expensive a simple prescription can be, so Maryland has created a new review board to review the costs of prescription drugs. Hopefully, they can lower the prices on some of these prescriptions because…

Finally, Virgina has ended the suspension of driver’s licenses of people who failed to pay their court debt.

