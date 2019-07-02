In Real Life Salute: Saija A. Smiley [@_bornintosilence]

Sadija A. Smiley is the Founder and CEO of Stillborn and Infant Loss Support (SAILS), dedicated to raising awareness and creating a supportive environment for families who have experienced a stillbirth, pregnancy or infant loss. SAILS was created to honor the life of her daughter, Ivyanna Salene, who was born sleeping November 13, 2003. Sadija has dedicated her career to improving the quality of life outcomes for underserved, minority, and low-income communities.

She has spent the last 18 years in human services and non-profit work, serving in both management and direct service positions, in organizations that provide services surrounding case management, mental health, substance abuse, housing, workforce development, financial education and employment skills.

Sadija is an honoree of the Maryland 2019 Prince George’s County Forty Under 40, Panelist on the Crazy Like a Fox Tour, the first Black Mental Health tour hosted by Stronger than My Struggles and Co-author of Your Wings Were Ready but My Heart Was Not. A Philadelphia native and first generation college graduate, Sadija holds a BA in psychology from West Virginia State University and an MBA from Strayer University. She currently resides in Maryland with her family.

