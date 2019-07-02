When I Was Younger: Chaz French Shares “Handful” Of Childhood Memories That Shaped His Music Today [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chaz French may appear quiet but he’s a charming free spirit who loves music – it’s a dream he’s been chasing since he was 7-years-old and now his moment to shine is here.

You know how they say some of the most musically-inclined people were raised in church? Well, that too, was the case for Chaz who didn’t get his hands on an album that wasn’t gospel until Usher’s 8701 came out.

With new music on the horizon – most recently “Handful” (see his new video for it below) – the DC native sat down with us to discuss how his past shaped his future. Press play up top!

