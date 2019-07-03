Revenge of the Ex: women gets locked up after leaving 5k tip with exes credit card

What would you do if your ex wouldn’t buy your ticket to get back home? Stealing his card and ending up in jail probably wouldn’t be your option.

A women from Baffalo, New York was charged with credit card fraud after her ex boyfriend put a hold on his card but she still used it. At a restaurant in Florida, she decides to leave a $5,000 tip with his card but the boyfriend reported fraud on his card and she was taken to jail. If you were the waitress that was tipped, would you pay the $2,000 bond for the woman who left you the $5,000 tip?

see full details: https://www.wivb.com/news/police-woman-left-5k-tip-for-waitress-on-boyfriends-credit-card-after-argument/

