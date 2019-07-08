Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After Show’s Cancellation

Lee Daniels’ Star may not be returning for another season but the show isn’t over just yet.

The Academy-award nominated director announced on Instagram that he will be wrapping the FOX series up with a “movie of the week.”

“We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about with all of our cast members — even the dead ones.”

He teased that the finale movie will be a “two hour GAG!”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Daniels promised that the original cast would be returning for the TV flick including Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Jude Demorest, Queen Latifah, Brandy, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown. After premiering back in December of 2016, Star lasted three seasons. The ratings were satisfactory during its time, but ratings dropped 11 percent during the third season. After it was decided by network execs that Empire would be prioritized because it was going into its last season, Star was axed from the lineup.

“We looked at our priorities and were trying to prioritize giving Empire the send-off it deserves,” FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told Deadline. “The move [of Empire] to 9 p.m, made it a challenge because Star was always the lead-out from Empire and obviously we don’t have the 10 p.m hour, so it was another tough choice in a year where we were prioritizing Empire and obviously some of the other shows that we’ve put on the schedule.”

After its cancellation, Daniels pitched Star to Amazon, BET and OWN but he was unsuccessful.

Lee Daniels announces #Star is turning into a movie pic.twitter.com/iDpfyAjpnU — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 5, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After Show’s Cancellation was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: