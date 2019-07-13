Living Legend Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Drops A Freestyle on The QuickSilva Show

The youngest son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley garnered his own place in music history when he became the first ever Reggae artist to win a GRAMMY outside of the “Reggae” category, taking home an award for “Best Urban/Alternative” performance for his title single, “Welcome To Jamrock”.

The acclaimed 2005 breakthrough disc Welcome To Jamrock, also won a GRAMMY for “Best Reggae” Album. Marley has been shaking up stages all over the world, first in collaboration with Nas on their Distant Relatives project, and then when he went on to partner with Skrillex for their groundbreaking track “Make It Bun Dem,” which Rolling Stone called “a monster mash-up of dubstep and dancehall. “Marley‘s latest album Stony Hill won the 2018 GRAMMY Award for “Best Reggae Album.”

Marley is not afraid to speak his mind out of respect for the music and culture he loves—and for the divine spirit of humanity in all of us.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: