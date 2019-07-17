A$AP Rocky Being Held in Sweden

A$AP Rocky has been arrested and detained in a Sweden Jail, after being arrested for his fight in Stockholm in June. According to TMZ, A$AP and his crew jumped a guy on the streets of Sweden, leaving the man to be bloody. A video surfaced on the internet, described as being a “Vicious Attack”. However, another video surfaced that showed Rocky trying to resolve the situation. Prior before his arrest, Rocky wrote on his Instagram, “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble. They followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break”.

Quavo says not only has A$AP been harassed by the Swedish police, so has he. Quavo, himself says he also has been attacked. Quavo tells TMZ, “Tell y’all a little secret…they had me and my cameraman on the curb”. As been reported, A$AP is being held as a criminal; however, he has yet to be charged. He is under investigation for aggravated assault. Congress members of the Black Caucus are fighting for Rocky’s release. Rep. Hakeem Jefferies of New York told TMZ, they are doing what they can and express human rights have been violated. Jefferies explains to TMZ, “The situation with ASAP Rocky is unfortunate, it’s outrageous, it needs to be addressed,”. Fans have made petitions to help A$AP Rocky release and many other artist have spoke on never going to Sweden again.

