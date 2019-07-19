Who’s Cappin’?! Aubrey O’Day, that’s who!

Aubrey O’Day, that name may or may not sound familiar. Remember the show Making the Band? Remember the group, Danity Kane? Okay so now you know who I’m talking about. Well after the group lost relevancy back in the early 2000s, Aubrey has been in the news for a lot of different things, mostly not so good things. In this episode of “Who’s Cappin’?!” Lore’l breaks down the recent beef between Wendy Williams and Aubrey plus the other mess she has gotten herself into…

