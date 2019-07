Big Shout to The DMV’s Own OG Priest Da Nomad Stopping by to chop it up with Dj Gemini. Priest Da Nomad is one of the leading voices in the #DontMuteDC movement and speaks on not erasing culture from DC. Not to mention he has a dope single & video that he had dropped, “Can’t Lose the Soul”. Follow @PriestDaNomad on all social media outlets.

