Paula Campbell Returns to Music After More Than Decade

The “1st Lady of Baltimore” Paula Campbell is songwriter amd singer known for hit song “How Does it Feel?”, Which was #1 for eight weeks on Baltimore, DC, and Virginia radios. Paula was also on 92Q as a on air-radio personality for a few years. Paula is also the voice of Its Hard Out Here For a Pimp, which won an Emmy Award. Paula is a dynamic woman, from being a single mother; balancing from being a working mother to also following her dream. Her music empowers women to brave, and rising from heartbreak, triumphing and breaking through. Paula has sold over 300,00 copies of her own musical work and continues to prosper from Baltimore to Atlanta.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: