Not too long ago Lil Duval and Charlamagne Tha God had social media in a craze when they dropped their monogamous anthem “Black Men Don’t Cheat” and though Duval might’ve rubbed some people the wrong way with a recent tweet they might be willing forgive him after peeping the clip to his latest hit… or not.

Linking up with the God for the visuals to the aforementioned cut, Lil Duval continues to live his best life in the pool while rebuffing the advances of bikini clad women looking to get his attention. What’s the chances Eric Benét hops on the remix?

From the glitz to the gritty, Ghostface Killah enjoys the come up he claimed in his previous clip and turns up in the club with his goons and girls for his video to “Party Over Here.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Lil Durk, and more.

LIL DUVAL FT. CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD – “BLACK MEN DON’T CHEAT”

GHOSTFACE KILLAH – “PARTY OVER HERE”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “SCRIPTURES”

LIL DURK – “GREEN LIGHT”

LIL SATAN – “DR. MIAMI”

KEVO MUNEY – “HURTIN”

GORILLA MEECH – “I PRAY”

SOLO TAE – “NEW DRIP”

KMAX – “WILL YOU”

Lil Duval “Black Men Don’t Cheat,” Ghostface Killah “Party Over Here” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: