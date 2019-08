Lore’l gives you the latest in entertainment news. Today she breaks down what happened with YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter at the Cucumber Challenge Pool Party, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood plus more!

Also, The Morning Hustle would like to give our condolences to the family and loved ones of Toni Morrison. She has passed away at the age of 88 and was a true American Treasure!

