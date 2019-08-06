We’re still eagerly awaiting the third season of Atlanta. But today (August 6), we learned has already renewed the Donald Glover-helmed series for a fourth season.

Deadline reports that the news was revealed at FX’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour. Production for both season 3 and 4 is set to begin next spring, with each series consisting of eight episodes.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

Season 2, dubbed ‘Atlanta Robbin’ Season,’ wrapped up way back in May 2018.

Meanwhile, damn near the entire main cast—besides Glover; Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beatz—have become certified stars.

‘Atlanta’ Renewed For 4th Season By FX, Already was originally published on hiphopwired.com

