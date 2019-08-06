Travis Scott continues to shower Kylie Jenner with the finest experiences money can buy. Based on his most recent outpouring of love it is safe to say his money is quite long.

Page Six is reporting that the “Butterfly Effect” rapper went all out for his girlfriend for her upcoming 22nd birthday. The social media darling posted a video on her Instagram showing her entire home had been outfitted with red roses. Her caption read “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ”.

The brief clip shows her and their daughter Stormi walking barefoot on the petals. She briefly flips to a greeting card from Travis which read “Happy Birthday!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”. Kylie’s actual birthday is August 10 so we are left to assume more gifts are coming her way as the couple counts down to her special day.

Photo: WENN.com

Travis Scott Fills Kylie Jenner’s Mansion With Flowers Because He Could [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

