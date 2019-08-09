HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tika Sumpter Switches It Up And Serves 1950’s Glam With This New Wig [POLL]

Mixed-ish actress Tika Sumpter was in attendance at the ABC “TCA Summer Press Tour” in Los Angeles, California. The beauty is known for consistently switching up her look and debuted a new hairstyle that received mixed review.

While addressing the press, Sumpter was spotted wearing a marigold Jonathan Simkhai dress and gold shoes. She was styled by Anita Patrickson. Her outfit compliments her melanin perfectly! She was serving modern 1950’s style with this dress and upped up the retro glam with this shoulder length loose wave wig containing a strong bang.

While the dress undoubtedly complimented her melanin and was a hit – there were mixed reviews on her hair. Bangs above the eyebrows are very 1950’s and she’s giving me Dorothy Dandrige vibes. Sumpter is absolutely gorgeous so if there was anyone willing to try and pull off this vintage look, it’s her!

Later she switched up her outfit for an all white ensemble. I love that she kept the same makeup and showed off the versatility of her gold shoes. Personally, I love the hairstyle with this look as well!

Sumpter posted a photo of her look and stated , “Living golden.” No matter what you think about her hairstyle, she’s definitely living a fabulous life!

We want to know what you think of her look. Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

