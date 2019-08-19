Bryan Michael Cox Says Jay-Z Told Jermaine Dupri Not to Work With The NFL

Jay-Z has made what has turned into a controversial decision to partner up with the NFL as “live music entertainment strategist.” Eric Reid, one of the founders of the anthem protest, took time out to lambast Hov for the deal he made with the NFL, calling it a total money move.

There’s someone else now coming out to claim Hov is all about his dollar, Brian Michael Cox, a Grammy-winning songwriter, has said that Hov himself, personally phoned Dupri to tell him not to partner up with the NFL. Cox didn’t go too deep into the deal, but this is presumably the deal Cox could be referring to.

“I’m not saying that it can’t turn into some good shit,” Cox said in regards to the recently announced partnership. “We’re also talking about a guy who single-handedly picked up the phone and called Jermaine to tell him not to do it…. When we all had that meeting with the NFL, all that shit was part of the same shit.

“At the end of the day, [Dupri] took a beating for doing the same shit. And I guarantee you they didn’t pay him as much as they’re about to pay [JAY],” said Cox.

Colin Kaepernick seemingly responded to Hov claiming that “it’s time to move past kneeling.”

In Jay-Z disapproval of performing at the super bowl, along with telling Travis Scott, and Rihanna not to perform, people are beginning to question if Hov was telling them not to do these thing to simply add to his “power” when negotiating with the NFL.

Since the news has been made public there have now been multiple sources accusing Jay-Z of being all about his money. Earlier in the year the Hip Hop mogul became the first rapper to become a billionaire, and you don’t become a billionaire by making moves that don’t directly add to those gains.

