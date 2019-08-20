YFN Lucci and Young Thug Beefing Again

Young Thug recently dropped his So Much Fun and YFN Lucci had something to say about it. Lucci went on Instagram, and posted on his story basically saying Thug is capping.

Thug responded basically sending a threat to Lucci saying, “if ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULDVE BEEN KILLED U.”

Their wishy-washy beef has been going on since 2017, the two shared a few words on Twitter, after Lucci responded to Thug calling himself new Tupac, Lucci said, “Pac would’ve never wore a dress.” Thugger clapped back with tweets that warned, “doin [too] much could become a deep sleep.” For the last two years, their feud has taken off once and this time it has turn for the worse in recent months. They even went back-and-forth on Instagram Live once Thug threatened to slap Lucci and Sauce Walka.

He said, “I’mma slap the hell out y’all little n***as, man,” he said. “Stop playin’ with me.”

Lucci responded back with a video, it included a gay slur boldly displaying across the screen. Thug hopped back on Live to say it is basically on sight whenever he sees Lucci and Sauce Walka in person. “My teeth cost more than your little broke ass life, boy,” he said. “Stop playing. I’mma slap the shit out of [you] as soon as I see you, like I said.”

Lucci made more shots, tagging Thug’s girlfriend Jerrika Karlae and saying, “Ya husband ain’t nun.” Lucci posted on his Instagram story where he hinting he had sex with Karlae. However, Jerrika defended herself by going off in her tweets denying any sexual type of relationship with Lucci.

imagine someone speaking on your name that you never fucked, imagine being harassed year by year by a nigga that has no comeback so he taunts a female ! — IG : OKAYKARLAE LIL BITTY BITCH (@OkayKarlae) August 18, 2019

I don’t expect anything any woman on earth to turn her back to disrespect…stand up for yourself or FALL FOR ANYTHING — IG : OKAYKARLAE LIL BITTY BITCH (@OkayKarlae) August 18, 2019

