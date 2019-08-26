Southwest Airlines says that one of its planes landed safely at BWI Sunday evening after an indication light came on the flight deck.
Southwest Airlines flight 2796 originally took off from Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. but had to be diverted after an indication light lit up on the flight deck.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Southwest Flight Lands At BWI After Emergency was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com