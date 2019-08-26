Here Are All The Winners From The 2019 MTV VMAs

It’s another night and another major award show as MTV presents the Video Music Awards!
Taking place in Newark, New Jersey, the annual show will have host Sebastian Maniscalco along with performances from Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more!
Swift and Ariana Grande lead all nominees with 7 noms apiece, including Video of the Year. Summer breakout stars Eilish and Lil Nas X are up for Video of the Year as well as Best New Artist and more! Check back throughout the night as we update you with all of the winners!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Khalid – “Talk”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Cardi B – “Money”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”
Ella Mai – “Trip”
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”
NCT 127 – “Regular”
EXO – “Tempo”
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”
Maluma – “Mala Mía”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
BEST ROCK
The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz – “Low”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
twenty one pilots – “My Blood”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey – “Nightmare”
The Killers – “Land of the Free”
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”
John Legend – “Preach”
Lil Dicky – “Earth”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
BEST GROUP NOMINEES:
5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
BTS
CNCO
Jonas Brothers
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don’t We
BEST POWER ANTHEMS:
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”
Halsey – “Nightmare”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Maren Morris – “GIRL”
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG:
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
DaBaby – “Suge”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lil Tecca – “Ransom”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”
