The Morning Hustle Hustler of the Month: Mark Whitten

New Feature Alert! Every month The Morning Hustle will be awarding their “Hustler of the Month”! Theses are people in our community who are doing great things to empower us as a people! To kick it off Angie gives August’s Hustler of the Month Award to Mark Whitten. Mark is a very successful real estate investor building wealth and educating our community at the same time! In his conversation with Angie he shares techniques and keys to not only be successful in this business but in life. See the full interview below…
