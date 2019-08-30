Future Is Awarding Scholarships to Fans at Every Stop On His Legendary Nights Tour

Future may be deemed the coach of the Hot Boys summer, but now he’s using his powers for good.
Earlier this week Lil Uzi Vert offered to pay for a Temple student’s tuition if he proved he was enrolled by showing his transcripts, and now Future has pledged to give out scholarships himself. According to Pitchfork, the March Madness rapper will be doing the good deed throughout his stint on Meek Mill’s “Legendary Nights Tour.”
The scholarships will be given out through his ThreeWishesFoundation– but the recipients will have to earn them.
To be eligible, fans must follow the Free Wishes Foundation on Instagram and submit a 500-word essay to the theme of “How Receiving This Scholarship Would Be a Dream Come True” to info@freewishes.org. You can read more details here.
Winners not only get the scholarships, but they also get a special edition sweatshirt and tickets to the concert, which also includes YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion.
Find out when the tour is hitting your city below:
08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
09/08 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
09/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/17 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
09/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
09/29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
