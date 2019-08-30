For flashback Friday Hip-Hop gets a reminder of how some rap OG’s of the game get down in these streets should the situation call for it.

Connecting from Yonkers to Brooklyn, Styles P links up with Lil Fame to set up the jux for a clown getting money on the block and take him to their torture chamber for their visuals to “The Professionals.” It’s Holiday season all year ’round in the hood, b!

Keeping the scene in New York, Dave East puts down the hoodie and throws on a blazer to take part in an underground card game to set up a jux of his own in his clip to the Gunna assisted “Everyday.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Duckwrth, Brockhampton, and more.

STYLES P FT. LIL FAME – “THE PROFESSIONALS”

DAVE EAST FT. GUNNA – “EVERYDAY”

DUCKWRTH – “CRUSH”

BROCKHAMPTON – “DEARLY DEPARTED”

LIL GOTIT – “DRIP ON”

CHANEL WESTCOAST – “ANCHORS”

Styles P ft. Lil Fame “The Professionals,” Dave East ft. Gunna “Everyday” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: