Tamron Hall has a special place in Angie Ange’s heart, as she does with so many other people. Angie remembers watching Tamron on the Today Show and being so inspired as a young Black Women in this industry. Angie had the chance to sit down and chat with Mrs. Tamron to talk her new talk show, motherhood and so much more! Listen to the full interview below…

